Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup After Doubles Loss With Roger Federer

After competing in Roger Federer's final professional match, Rafael Nadal announced that he'll withdraw from the Laver Cup for personal reasons.

Nadal, 36, had the honor of teaming up with Federer in a doubles match for Team Europe. They ultimately lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World in a deciding match tiebreak.

Unfortunately, the past few weeks haven't been easy for Nadal. He told reporters that he has been dealing with a lot of stress.

"I'm not good, I'm not good," Nadal said, via O2 Arena. "The truth is these have been difficult weeks in that sense. Few, very few hours of sleep, a bit of stress in general, slightly more difficult situations than usual at home.

"As a result, well, I've had to deal with all that, which is a different pressure to the one you're used to in your professional life. But, well, luckily everything is good and we are much more calm. And in that sense, I've been able to come here, which for me was the most important thing."

It's fair to wonder if we've seen the last of Nadal this year.

Nadal had an incredible run this season, winning the Australian Open and French Open.