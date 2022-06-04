Reporter Getting Crushed For Wild Question To Iga Swiatek After French Open Win

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 04: Iga Swiatek of Poland serves the ball against Coco Gauff of United States during the Women's Singles Final match on Day 14 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 4, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images) Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title on Saturday, defeating Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3. Following the match, she was asked one of the most bizarre questions in sports history.

The reporter first asked Swiatek what she considers is her best shot. That's a perfectly normal question.

Then, that same reporter asked Swiatek if she uses makeup when she enjoys her life away from the court.

"Outside of the court, when you go to a party, do you use makeup? Do you like to go elegant and smart and so on? Because many players we have seen in the past, they were staying hours in front of the mirror before going on the court and using the makeup. And you seem very natural like this," the reporter told Swiatek.

Swiatek simply responded, "Okay. Thank you."

Tennis fans weren't pleased with this question at all, and rightfully so. The focus should be solely on Swiatek's incredible run at Roland Garros.

Swiatek has been nearly unbeatable this season, winning her past six tournaments.

We'll see if Swiatek can continue her historic winning streak at Wimbledon later this month. Last year, she was eliminated in the Round of 16.