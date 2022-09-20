Roger Federer Announces Decision On Final Professional Match

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a point against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during day 12 of the Miami Open presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium on March 29, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Last week, Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis. It was an announcement that fans have been dreading for at least the past year.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," Federer said. "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Even though Federer's career is coming to an end, the 20-time Grand Slam champion will compete in the Laver Cup in London this week.

Speaking to the Swiss Press, Federer said his goal is to play doubles this Friday. It'll be his final match as a pro.

Unfortunately for tennis fans, Federer will not play singles this week.

Federer has been dealing with knee issues for the past few years. Hopefully, that doesn't affect him during the Laver Cup.

The fans at London's O2 Arena will be on their feet for Federer this week, there's no doubt about it.