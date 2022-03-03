It’s been rough for tennis superstar Roger Federer, who has been out of action for over six months with a serious knee injury. Unfortunately, it looks like his layoff is going to force him to miss Wimbledon too.

Per The Express, Federer’s coach Severin Luthi confirmed that he is unlikely to return to action in time for Wimbledon in June. Luthi explained that Federer has rehab on his entire body that needs to be strengthened and conditioned first.

“He’s still in the rehabilitation phase,” Luthi told the Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger. “However, it is not just about therapeutic measures such as ultrasound or ice application. He can always do more, is actively working. Not only the muscles of the knee or leg are built up, but the whole body is strengthened. It’s a real conditioning program.”

It was the quarter-finals of last year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals where Federer played his last match. Weeks after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets, he announced a knee surgery and has been out of action ever since.

Fans are already speculating that this could be the last time that Federer competes at Wimbledon. Some think it could mark the end of his career:

It seems unlikely that Roger Federer never plays on the ATP Tour ever again.

But at 40 years of age and coming off several big surgeries in the past few years, the days where he’s competing with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for Grand Slams may be over.

Have we seen the end of Roger Federer at Wimbledon?