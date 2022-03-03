Roger Federer’s Coach Shares A Crushing Health Update

Those hoping to see Roger Federer suit up and play at Wimbledon received some tough news this week.

In a recent interview, Federer’s longtime coach gave an update on his recovery. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like the 40-year-old’s recovery is going all that well.

“At the moment I don’t see how he should play in Wimbledon either,” Federer’s coach, Severin Luthi said, via Express. “I’m not the one who says ‘impossible’. But I can’t imagine it right now.”

Luthi said Federer is still in the “rehabilitation” phase of his recovery.

Here’s more, via Express:

“However, it is not just about therapeutic measures such as ultrasound or ice application. He can always do more, is actively working. Not only the muscles of the knee or leg are built up, but the whole body is strengthened. It’s a real conditioning program.”

Federer underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in February 2020 and suffered a major setback in his recover later that July. He returned to the court in 2021 after missing the Australian Open and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

Unfortunately, another knee surgery in August ended his 2021 campaign.

Now he’s struggling to make a comeback amidst a series of tough injuries as he continues to move into the twilight of his career.

Will he be able to come back?