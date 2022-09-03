Saquon Barkley's Reaction To Serena Williams Match Goes Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night to watch Serena Williams face Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Barkley was so locked in during Williams' match that he couldn't stop following the ball when there were intense rallies.

A video of Barkley watching Williams went viral on social media.

It was a pretty relatable reaction from Barkley, that's for sure.

Williams, 40, lost to Tomljanovic in three sets. Friday night's match was most likely the last one of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's career.

Despite defeating Williams in the third round of the US Open, Tomljanovic had nothing but great things to say about the legend during her post-match interview.

"I'm feeling really sorry, just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do," said Tomljanovic. "And what she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible. This is a surreal moment for me.''

Williams, meanwhile, had a heartfelt message for the fans before walking off the court.

"It's been a long time. I've been playing tennis my whole life,'' Williams said, via ESPN. "It is a little soon, but I'm also happy because, I mean, this is what I wanted, what I want.''