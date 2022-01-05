Serbia’s President Now Involved With Novak Djokovic Situation

A developing situation involving tennis star Novak Djokovic continues to get more complicated with each passing hour.

Earlier Wednesday, Djokovic flew into the Melbourne Airport to take part in the Australian Open. However, he’s reportedly been held at the airport for most of the day over a reported issue with a visa and his vaccination status.

According to Sunrise On 7, someone in Djokovic’s camp filled out the wrong visa, one that does not allow for a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. The unvaccinated Djokovic needed that medical exemption to play in the tournament.

The Serbian national is arguably the most notable person from the country – at least on a worldwide level. As such, the country is now involved in the matter.

According to reporter Jose Morgado, Serbia’s president has a message for Australia.

“Serbia’s President now involved, saying he ‘will fight for justice and truth,'” the reporter said.

Earlier today, Djokovic’s father had a strong message for Australia as well.

“I have no idea what’s going on. They’re holding my son captive for five hours. If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will gather on the street. This is a fight for everyone,” Djokovic’s father said.

It’s unclear where things go from here. However, it seems likely that he won’t be participating in the Australian Open.