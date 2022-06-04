Serena Williams Appears To Make Decision On Playing Wimbledon

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for Wimbledon was released. Serena Williams did not appear on the list.

Williams has been a fixture at the All England Club for two decades. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002. She went on to win again in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.

Last year, Williams suffered a leg injury during her first set in the first round at Wimbledon. She has not competed anywhere since suffering that injury.

Williams could request a wild-card invitation for Wimbledon, but there's no indication she'll do that.

Other notable absences from the women's singles entry list include Leylah Fernandez and Venus Williams.

Similar to her sister Serena, Venus has been very successful at this event. She's a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon.

This year's Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon is scheduled to begin on June 27.