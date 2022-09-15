Serena Williams' Husband Not Happy With Tom Brady: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2018 Brand Genius Awards at Cipriani 25 Broadway on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Serena Williams made an interesting comment about her future.

Williams said, "You know what? Tom Brady started an amazing trend."

That comment from Williams has fans wondering if she'll return for future Grand Slam tournaments. The belief a few weeks ago was that she'd retire after the 2022 US Open.

Williams, husband, Alexis Ohanian, had a hilarious reaction to the 23-time Grand Slam champion's latest comment.

Ohanian tweeted, "Dude @TomBrady I'm trying to plan a family vacation over winter break here...."

Sports fans are giving Ohanian's tweet a thumbs up.

Some fans are even suggesting a location for Williams and Ohanian's family vacation.

"Australia (Open) sounds wonderful for a winter vacation," one fan said.

It would be great to see Williams back on the court for the Australian Open, make no mistake about it.

Even though Williams has already said that she's "evolving" away from tennis, she proved in the US Open that she can still beat some of the best players in the world.

Williams defeated Danka Kovinic and No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit before losing a three-set thriller Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Do you think Serena Williams will return for another Grand Slam?