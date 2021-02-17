Look: Serena Williams’ Husband Sends Message With T-Shirt

When sports fans argue about the greatest athlete of all time, Serena Williams deserves to be in the conversation.

Williams, 39, is currently pursuing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. She inched a bit closer to that goal with a straight-sets win over Simona Halep in the quarterfinals. Halep was the second seed in this year’s Australian Open.

Even though Williams’ performance against Halep was extremely impressive, it was her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who stole the show on Tuesday.

Ohanian was wearing a shirt that said “Greatest Female Athlete” with the word “Female” crossed out. It was a clear shot at anyone who doesn’t believe Williams belongs in the conversation for greatest athlete ever.

Here’s the shirt that went viral at the Australian Open:

Ohanian also put one of Williams’ biggest critics, Ion Tiriac, on blast this week.

Tiriac called for Williams to retire earlier this year, saying “If she had a little decency, she would retire!”

Check out Ohanian’s fiery response to Tiriac:

Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist 🤡 Ion Țiriac https://t.co/Dz0LVephE0 — §AlexisOhanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) February 16, 2021

Williams will try to prove that she’s still among the best in the game tonight when she takes on Naomi Osaka in the semifinals.

That match is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET at Rod Laver Arena.