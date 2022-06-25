Serena Williams Makes Her Goal For Wimbledon Very Clear

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams has been out of action since last year’s first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Later this month, she’ll make her return to the court for Wimbledon.

During this weekend's media session, Williams was asked what would be a good outcome for this year's Wimbledon. Her answer was pretty great.

“You know the answer to that,” Williams responded with a smile. “C’mon now.”

Clearly, Williams has her sights set on winning a 24th Grand Slam title.

Some fans were starting to doubt we'd ever see Williams compete at another Grand Slam tournament. However, she revealed on Saturday that her plans to compete at Wimbledon were actually made before the French open.

"I didn't retire," Williams said, via ESPN. "I just needed to heal physically, mentally. And, yeah, I had no plans, to be honest. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back. Obviously Wimbledon is such a great place to be, and it just kind of worked out."

Williams will face Harmony Tan on Tuesday in the opening round.

We'll find out later this summer if Williams can claim an eighth title at the All England Club.