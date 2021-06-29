Look: Serena Williams Reacts To Disappointing Injury

Serena Williams‘ run at Wimbledon came to an abrupt end when she was forced to retire in her first-round match on Tuesday after suffering a leg injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion retired just six games into the first set against her opponent Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. The match was knotted up at 3 games apiece, but the 39-year-old star clearly showed signs of being in pain and opted not to continue.

Williams slipped and appeared to tweak something in her right leg during the fifth game of the match. After returning to the locker room during an injury timeout, she emerged with a noticeable limp and attempted to keep playing. However, she was clearly hobbled and experiencing an immense amount of discomfort as she tried to serve tied 3-3.

During the third point of the next game, she fell to the ground in pain and decided to call off the match.

Williams retirement on Tuesday at Wimbledon marked just the second time ever that she’s withdrawn from a Grand Slam tournament. After the match, she took to social media to explain what happened and send a message to her loyal fans.

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday evening.

Without Williams in the draw, Wimbledon will look a whole lot different this summer. The 39-year-old has won at the All England Club seven times and has made the championship match in each of her last four appearances at the tournament. She last won the Grand Slam in 2016.

Williams had a chance to make history this year at Wimbledon by winning her 24th Grand Slam title. Now, she’ll have to wait until the U.S. Open to try and accomplish the feat.