Serena Williams Suggests She Might Pull A Tom Brady

The 2022 US Open was Serena Williams' final act in professional tennis--or was it?

The 22-time Grand Slam winner appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, where she was asked if she'd ever consider unretiring.

"I mean, you never know," Williams said. "I've just been saying that I think Tom Brady started a really cool trend. You know?"

Williams was laughing when she made this comment, but as we've seen before with all-time greats, it is better to take them seriously about a comeback than to downplay the possibility they might return.

Williams later said that she wants to be involved in tennis moving forward, but did not specify in what capacity.

"I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there's no way I don't want to be involved in tennis somehow in the future," Williams said. "I don't know what that involvement is yet."

Williams, 40, fell to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open earlier this month in what is supposed to have been her final match.

[ TMZ Sports ]