Sports World Celebrating Billie Jean King On Tuesday

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Billie Jean King is seen during the final day of the Billie Jean king Cup at Emirates Arena on November 13, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images for LTA) Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tennis legend Billie Jean King is celebrating her 79th birthday today.

Given King's impact on the court and in the fight for equal rights, it is not surprising that she is being hailed across the sports world.

"@BillieJeanKing turns 79 today...39 Grand Slam titles (12 singles)...Led the fight for equal pay in tennis...Only woman in history to win U.S. singles titles on grass, carpet, clay, and hard court...Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom," ESPN tweeted.

"Happy birthday, @BillieJeanKing!" the LA Dodgers added.



It's not just networks and teams sending birthday wishes to King. A legion of her fans and followers are celebrating her and expressing their gratitude.

"Happy Birthday to the icon the legend the trailblazer the athlete the empowerer of other women and girls- the amazing @BillieJeanKing," one woman wrote.

"Happy birthday to the legend @BillieJeanKing! Your legacy continues to inspire me and so many others to grow women’s sports," another added. "Honored to #doworkworthdoing on the path that you paved (and if I’m lucky, learn how to pave a few myself)."

"Appreciate all you do!" chimed in a third.

Happy Birthday, Billie Jean.