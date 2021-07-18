Sports World Reacts To The Coco Gauff News

Rising American tennis star Coco Gauff delivered unfortunate news on Sunday afternoon, revealing that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis means that the 17-year-old will not be able to participate in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff was poised to break onto the international scene in a big way with her appearance at this year’s Games. After another strong showing at Wimbledon, the 17-year-old continues to show massive promise and an Olympic performance would’ve catapulted her to another level of stardom.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff wrote on Twitter. “It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

Without Gauff, the American women’s tennis team will consist of Jennifer Brady, Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula in singles. Nicole Melichar and Bethanie Mattek-Sands will represent the United States in doubles.

After Gauff announced the devastating news, she received an outpouring of support from tennis fans and media members. Most of the messages wished the 17-year-old a speedy recovery while others took things a step further, suggesting that the Tokyo Olympics should be called off.

There has been a lot of ambivalence from athletes and tennis players in particular about these Olympics But Coco Gauff, 17, was all in and very excited. What a pity for her and the Games Her health and others' health are, of course, most important https://t.co/Dkz0rbuPcR — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 18, 2021

Coco Gauff just announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Japan needs to cancel the Tokyo Olympics. This is not going to end well. — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 18, 2021

Noooooo no Coco Gauff in the Olympic either 😞 — Courtney Stith (@CourtneyStith) July 18, 2021

Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and won't compete at the Olympics. Yikes. https://t.co/gK3TR4X6cy — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 18, 2021

Coco Gauff out of the Olympics. Tested positive for COVID. 😔 Get well soon, Coco. https://t.co/0fpUzjVHWU — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 18, 2021

Oh no. Coco Gauff out of the Olympics due to a Covid positive https://t.co/7eFyg5GpWO — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 18, 2021

After another year of preparation and the measures put into place to limit a COVID-19 outbreak in the athletes’ village, the IOC seems eager to push ahead with this summer’s Games. Hopefully, the rest of the athletes in attendance can push through the event safely and put on a spectacular display for the world to see.

The Tokyo Olympics will begin next week with the Opening Ceremony taking place on Friday, July 23.