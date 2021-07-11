Sports World Reacts To Novak Djokovic’s Historic Win At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title by downing Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the Gentleman’s Championship at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 34-year-old built upon his incredible 2021 season by picking up his third major win of the year, but he pulled off an even more noteworthy feat with his victory at Wimbledon. By winning his 20th Grand Slam title, Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major title wins in history.

The path to Sunday’s victory wasn’t all that smooth as Djokovic dropped the first set to the 25-year-old Berrettini, 7-6. However, he rallied from there and got past the Italian’s huge serve to win the next three sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic picked up his sixth title at Wimbledon with the win, ranking fourth all-time with his performances at the All England Club. This Grand Slam seemed to be the sweetest of the bunch as the 34-year-old and his team celebrated as if this was the first major win in his career.

After Sunday’s final, the sports world took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment of tying Federer and Nadal, as well as honor the greatness of Djokovic.

JOKER DOES IT! Novak Djokovic collects his 20th major title after defeating Matteo Berrettini in four sets at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zNcux9EdrT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic defeats Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win #Wimbledon for the sixth time and tie Federer's and Nadal's men's record of 20 major singles titles

All still active but only one man has a chance at the Golden Slam in 2021 Three down, two to go#getty pic.twitter.com/ZxHOx2cWPL — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 11, 2021

Tennis history's greatest chase is over. NOVAK DJOKOVIC is a 20-time major champion. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/IcqaK0IiyF — Tennis GIFs 🎾🎥 (@tennis_gifs) July 11, 2021

Now 20-20-20, and Novak Djokovic can break the tie at the U.S. Open AND simultaneously become the first man to win all four majors in the same calendar year since 1969 AND perhaps make this a Golden Slam opportunity in Tokyo. Unreal. https://t.co/20WKQayS0y — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 11, 2021

Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal, leading the Grand Slam race … and then Novak Djokovic. pic.twitter.com/LYE4Gedkco — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 11, 2021

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Although the Wimbledon victory for Djokovic will be among the sweetest wins of his career, he’s far from done in 2021. He’ll now set his sights on the Tokyo Olympics, where he’ll enter as the favorite to win the gold medal in the mean’s draw.

If he can pull that off, he’ll give himself a unique opportunity at the U.S. Open to win the “Golden Slam.” Only a handful of players, both men and women, have ever won all four majors in a calendar year, but Djokovic will be uniquely suited to accomplish the feat and could do so while picking up a gold medal at the Olympics.

Whether he does emerge victorious in Tokyo and/or New York, Djokovic’s place in history is even more secure after his win at Wimbledon.