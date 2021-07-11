The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Novak Djokovic’s Historic Win At Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning at Wimbledon.LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning his men's Singles Final match against Matteo Berrettini of Italy on Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic won his record-tying 20th Grand Slam title by downing Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the Gentleman’s Championship at Wimbledon on Sunday.

The 34-year-old built upon his incredible 2021 season by picking up his third major win of the year, but he pulled off an even more noteworthy feat with his victory at Wimbledon. By winning his 20th Grand Slam title, Djokovic tied Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major title wins in history.

The path to Sunday’s victory wasn’t all that smooth as Djokovic dropped the first set to the 25-year-old Berrettini, 7-6. However, he rallied from there and got past the Italian’s huge serve to win the next three sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic picked up his sixth title at Wimbledon with the win, ranking fourth all-time with his performances at the All England Club. This Grand Slam seemed to be the sweetest of the bunch as the 34-year-old and his team celebrated as if this was the first major win in his career.

After Sunday’s final, the sports world took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment of tying Federer and Nadal, as well as honor the greatness of Djokovic.

Although the Wimbledon victory for Djokovic will be among the sweetest wins of his career, he’s far from done in 2021. He’ll now set his sights on the Tokyo Olympics, where he’ll enter as the favorite to win the gold medal in the mean’s draw.

If he can pull that off, he’ll give himself a unique opportunity at the U.S. Open to win the “Golden Slam.” Only a handful of players, both men and women, have ever won all four majors in a calendar year, but Djokovic will be uniquely suited to accomplish the feat and could do so while picking up a gold medal at the Olympics.

Whether he does emerge victorious in Tokyo and/or New York, Djokovic’s place in history is even more secure after his win at Wimbledon.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.