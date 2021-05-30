The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Situation With Naomi Osaka

As the world’s second-ranked women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka takes aim at a French Open title, much of the discussion has centered around her decision to not speak with the media during the tournament.

Osaka registered a win over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig in the first round earlier today. Afterwards, she made good on her pre-event promise to avoid doing press conferences due to her mental health.

The Grand Slam tournaments of tennis proceeded to levy a $15,000 fine on Osaka for “[choosing] not to honour her contractual media obligations.”

The governing body also warned of further punishments including “the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspension” should she continue to refuse to speak with the media.

The hardball stance by the Grand Slam board has generated a lot of reaction from pundits and fans alike. Some want Osaka to drop her media boycott, while others are saying the 23-year-old has been treated unfairly for her actions.

Osaka, who has won the U.S. Open and Australian Open two times apiece but is still looking for her first titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, will be back in action at the French Open on Tuesday.

She’ll face unranked Romanian player Ana Bogdan.


