Sports World Reacts To Situation With Naomi Osaka

As the world’s second-ranked women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka takes aim at a French Open title, much of the discussion has centered around her decision to not speak with the media during the tournament.

Osaka registered a win over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig in the first round earlier today. Afterwards, she made good on her pre-event promise to avoid doing press conferences due to her mental health.

The Grand Slam tournaments of tennis proceeded to levy a $15,000 fine on Osaka for “[choosing] not to honour her contractual media obligations.”

The governing body also warned of further punishments including “the trigger of a major offence investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspension” should she continue to refuse to speak with the media.

The hardball stance by the Grand Slam board has generated a lot of reaction from pundits and fans alike. Some want Osaka to drop her media boycott, while others are saying the 23-year-old has been treated unfairly for her actions.

The full statement from the Grand Slam board after the announcement that Naomi Osaka has been fined $15,000. Repeat violations could "attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament" and "could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions" pic.twitter.com/H2K6TZTxSX — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) May 30, 2021

yall can just say you dont like black women being in control of anything instead of blaming Naomi Osaka for anything having to with the OBVIOUS systemic racism that exists in the tennis community. — clinton, pronounced like tintin (@clintonyates) May 30, 2021

'Are we better off or worse off for her media blackout? I would have to say we are worse off' | 🎾@okmick emphasises with Naomi Osaka, but hopes that she will return to doing press conferences | ⬇️ Full chat ➡️ https://t.co/iauEHCplTD pic.twitter.com/vGMOYn0e6l — Off The Ball (@offtheball) May 30, 2021

The more I see and hear about how top tennis authorities have reacted to Naomi Osaka’s refusal to meet with Media, the more I am simply disgusted with their sexist, ignorant and insensitive behavior. The people running the French Open and the four majors are thugs. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) May 30, 2021

The Slams are not the ATP, I realize, but seeing the way that one set of tennis governing bodies is so galled by Naomi Osaka’s transgression is in STARK contrast to the ATP’s disinterest in a whole string of misdeeds by white male players (Paire, Zeppieri, Dzumhur, Querrey, etc). — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 30, 2021

A lot of mainstream press just don't get why @naomiosaka and #PrinceHarry ignore them now. It's because they can. And as much as @DailyMailUK and others may hate it, their generation now wants to control their narrative, reduce pressure on their mental health and thrive. — Frank Meehan (@frank_meehan) May 30, 2021

Osaka, who has won the U.S. Open and Australian Open two times apiece but is still looking for her first titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, will be back in action at the French Open on Tuesday.

She’ll face unranked Romanian player Ana Bogdan.