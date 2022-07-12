Sports World Reacts To Controversial John McEnroe News

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: John McEnroe during a practice session for Milos Raonic at the Aegon Championships at Queens Club on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)

Legendary tennis star John McEnroe was very outspoken during his playing days. That hasn't changed in retirement, either.

The longtime United States tennis star is not happy that Novak Djokovic could be unable to play in the U.S. Open due to vaccine requirements.

"These politicians are getting in the way too much. They did it in Australia. Let’s let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean come on. This is ridiculous," McEnroe said. "But I don’t make those decisions. I hope someone makes the right one and allows him to play. That’s my personal opinion."

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, recently won Wimbledon.

Unsurprisingly, there are fans on both side of this argument by McEnroe.

Whose side are you taking?