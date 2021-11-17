Sports World Reacts To Disappointing Roger Federer News

2021 was a rough year for tennis superstar Roger Federer. Injuries have hindered him all season but he was hopeful that he could get 2022 started on the right foot with an appearance at the Australian Open or Wimbledon.

Unfortunately, it’s starting to look like going to one of the two historic Grand Slam events may be a pipe dream for Federer. In a recent interview he confirmed that he will not be going to the Australian Open in February and casted doubt on his chances to go to Wimbledon in the summer.

Federer underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in February 2020 and suffered a major setback in his recover later that July. He returned to action in 2021 after missing the Australian Open and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. But another knee surgery in August ended his 2021 campaign.

The tennis world is starting to see the writing on the wall for the 20-time Grand Slam winner. Many seem to believe that this may be the beginning of the year for the 40-year-old Federer.

Federer has had a remarkable tennis career. He’s up there with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as one of the greatest tennis players of the last quarter century.

But all good things must come to an end. It’s just a shame that injuries are likely going to force Federer to move up his timetable for that eventuality.

Has Roger Federer won his last Grand Slam?