Sports World Reacts To Disappointing Serena Williams News

On Tuesday afternoon, Serena Williams stepped on Center Court at Wimbledon seeking yet another major title victory.

What should have been a relatively easy matchup for Serena took a nasty turn in thee very first set. After jumping out to an early 3-1 lead in the first set, Williams slipped on the slick grass court and appeared to suffer an injury.

She eventually left the court to receive treatment before coming back onto the court. After battling for a few more points, Williams slipped again, tweaking the injury further.

It was clear at that point that she would not be able to continue in her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. After slipping down for a second time, Serena received a standing ovation as she retired from the match due to an injury.

Star tennis player Andy Murray offered a message of support for Serena while making it clear Center Court is “slippy.”

“Brutal for Serena Williams but centre court is extremely slippy out there,” he said. “Not easy to move out there.”

Fans were heartbroken to see Serena’s run at Wimbledon come to such an early end this afternoon.

Serena Williams is in tears as she serves at 3-3. She falls again, and retires. She is in floods of tears as she waves to the crowd. This absolutely cannot be how her #Wimbledon career ends. It can't. She HAS to come back. She has to. pic.twitter.com/FQiRgemkda — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 29, 2021

Williams was in pursuit of her 24th Grand Slam title, but that will have to wait for now.

It’s a terrible end to what should have been a great story for Serena as she continues to chase history.