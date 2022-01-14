Sports World Reacts To Friday’s Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic’s situation took a turn for the worse this Friday. According to ESPN, the No. 1 tennis player in the world faces deportation from Australia after his visa was canceled by Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

Djokovic’s lawyers are already filing an appeal, but the timing of this decision is quite brutal. With the Australian Open just about set to begin, there’s a legitimate chance Djokovic will have to sit out.

This is the second time that Djokovic’s visa has been revoked. The reason Djokovic’s visa was initially rejected was because it didn’t meet Australia’s requirement that all non-citizens must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Prior to his arrival, however, he told the world that he received a medical exemption.

Of course, Djokovic’s situation is complicated because he hasn’t received the COVID-19 vaccine. If he was vaccinated, there wouldn’t be an issue right now.

It would probably be a major blow to the tournament if Djokovic has to sit out, but there aren’t many fans out there on his side right now.

“This guys gotta be just the biggest fool on the planet,” one fan said.

This guys gotta be just the biggest fool on the planet https://t.co/WhtdHWilcZ — Ross Gottlieb (@hebrewham89) January 14, 2022

“Good grief, just send him out to sea,” another fan said.

Good grief, just send him out to sea. https://t.co/HlYl7MT3uN — Tracey Dehmel (@traceydehmel) January 14, 2022

“Good, actions have consequences (at least in Australia) covid + and went to presser anyway, falsified info (blamed agent) If this was some nobody they would have been deported already,” a third fan said.

Good, actions have consequences (at least in Australia) covid + and went to presser anyway, falsified info (blamed agent) If this was some nobody they would have been deported already. https://t.co/FHwBJyx7WB — lucy goodman (@ellebycul) January 14, 2022

Djokovic’s lawyers are pushing for the hearing to be held on Sunday.

We’ll find out Djokovic’s official status for the Australian Open very soon.