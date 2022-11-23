Sports World Reacts To Genie Bouchard Vacation Photos

NEW HAVEN, CT - AUGUST 24: Eugenie Bouchard of Canada looks on during her match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic on day 4 of the Connecticut Open at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale on August 24, 2016 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

It's been a tough couple of years on the court for Genie Bouchard.

The Canadian tennis star has missed several prominent matches due to injuries in recent years. Hopefully, the 2023 season will go much smoother for her.

Bouchard recently took some much needed vacation time. Photos of her vacation have gone viral on social media.

"Vacation Snaps," she wrote.

Bouchard has some big fans across the sports world.

"Another great ambassador for Canada enjoy the sun," one fan wrote.

"Now thats a vacation mine usually consists of yard work and catching up on much needed sleep," another fan admitted.

"Did you go solo? You ever need a travel buddy holla!" one fan added.

It looks like a pretty fun vacation, that's for sure.

Have fun, Genie.