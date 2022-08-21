Sports World Reacts To Kate Middleton, Roger Federer News

FRAMINGHAM EARL, NORFOLK - NOVEMBER 15: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to open 'The Nook' Children's Hospice on November 15, 2019 in Framingham Earl, Norfolk. The Duchess of Cambridge is Royal Patron of 'EACH', East Anglia's Children's Hospices. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The tennis world is pretty thrilled by the news of Kate Middleton and Roger Federer this week.

Federer has teamed up with Middleton for a tennis charity event that should lead up to the all-time player's eventual return to the sport.

The legendary Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with an injury since his loss at Wimbledon in 2021.

"Excited to announce that Laver Cup is partnering with The Duchess of Cambridge this year to raise funds for two incredible charities – @actionforchildrenuk and the @LTA Tennis Foundation. Thank you for your support, and I look forward to seeing you in London!" Federer announced.

Sports fans are pretty thrilled.

"Thank you so much. It’s been a blast," one fan wrote.

"Wow.... massive," another fan wrote.

"Amazing..!! The king of tennis and our future Queen consort working together..! Can’t wait," one fan added.

Well done to both Roger and Kate.