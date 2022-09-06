Sports World Reacts To Margaret Court, Serena Williams Controversy

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Serena Williams of the United States in action against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Women's Singles second round match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Serena Williams' retirement has brought out some controversial comments from tennis legend Margaret Court.

Court technically owns the record for most Grand Slam titles with 24, one more than Williams' 23. The Australian native tried to argue that she doesn't get the credit she deserves from Williams and others.

"Serena, I've admired her as a player," Court, 80, said in a recent interview. "But I don't think she has ever admired me."

Court's comments have been met with plenty of backlash, some of it because of her on-court resume and some because of her controversial past comments on social issues.

"I have to reiterate that Margaret Court's 24 slams are apples to oranges to Serena's 23," said Twitter user Liz Strand. "13 of Court's were before the open era, when professionals could not play in the majors. Not the same. Serena has the open era record, and is just the best ever by any measurement. Period."

On the flip side, there are some defending Court's accomplishments on social media.

Williams, who will turn 41 this month, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open on Friday night, ending her storied career.