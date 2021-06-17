The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports World Reacts To Naomi Osaka Skipping Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka playing tennis.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts in her match against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei during the Miami Open Tennis on March 23, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka has hit the sports world with plenty of surprising news these past few weeks – the latest being her withdrawal from prestigious Wimbledon.

It’s the second major tournament Osaka has withdrawn from in recent weeks. The 23-year-old did not play at the French Open, citing mental health as her primary reason. This time around, she’s citing “personal time” as the cause of her withdrawal from Wimbledon.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year,” her statement reads. “She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka is not only a star in the tennis world, but a well-known superstar across all sports. Wimbledon simply won’t be the same without her on the court.

Many are disappointed by Naomi Osaka’s decision. But make no mistake. Her mental health concerns shed light on a growing issue within the sports world.

Most are being extremely supportive of Osaka in the midst of what’s been a trying year for the young star. Take a look at how the sports world is reacting to Osaka’s decision.

It’s not out of touch to question how much longer Naomi Osaka will stay in the spotlight and keep competing. Her mental health is obviously the No. 1 priority, as it should be. It’s worth noting Osaka plans to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The bottom line is we should appreciate Osaka’s greatness while we can, all while respecting her decisions, whatever they may be.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.