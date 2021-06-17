Sports World Reacts To Naomi Osaka Skipping Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka has hit the sports world with plenty of surprising news these past few weeks – the latest being her withdrawal from prestigious Wimbledon.

It’s the second major tournament Osaka has withdrawn from in recent weeks. The 23-year-old did not play at the French Open, citing mental health as her primary reason. This time around, she’s citing “personal time” as the cause of her withdrawal from Wimbledon.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year,” her statement reads. “She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

Osaka is not only a star in the tennis world, but a well-known superstar across all sports. Wimbledon simply won’t be the same without her on the court. Breaking: Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from Wimbledon, her reps said in a statement. "She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans," the statement said. pic.twitter.com/W89uGWcwlk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2021

Many are disappointed by Naomi Osaka’s decision. But make no mistake. Her mental health concerns shed light on a growing issue within the sports world.

Most are being extremely supportive of Osaka in the midst of what’s been a trying year for the young star. Take a look at how the sports world is reacting to Osaka’s decision.

Mark my words. In 20 years, Naomi Osaka will be known as the person who finally got the masses to understand that there is no difference between mental health and physical health. What she is doing here by withdrawing from Wimbledon is more than she can ever win on the court. https://t.co/sxvoj01kXv — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 17, 2021

Continually proud of Naomi Osaka, take as much time away from the game as necessary. Your fans aren’t going anywhere. https://t.co/PJlFtzhEmk — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 17, 2021

It’s not out of touch to question how much longer Naomi Osaka will stay in the spotlight and keep competing. Her mental health is obviously the No. 1 priority, as it should be. It’s worth noting Osaka plans to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

The bottom line is we should appreciate Osaka’s greatness while we can, all while respecting her decisions, whatever they may be.