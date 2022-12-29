Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement
Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend.
On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States.
Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for a partnership with another Instagram post on Thursday.
"New doubles this year…. Loading……@djokernole you ready??!!" he wrote. Djokovic responded with multiple flexing emojis.
Fans are intrigued by the possible pairing,
"This is like the Monstars of Tennis," one fan wrote.
"Still can't process this," another fan said.
"This would be the show of the year," a fan declared.
"Thanks I hate it," a less enthusiastic fan responded.
Once foes, Djokovic and Kyrgios now have a self-described "bromance." They showed mutual admiration after the Serbian star defeated Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final to win his 21st major title.
California hosts the Indian Wells in March, but it's unclear if Djokovic will be able to enter the country as a non-U.S. citizen who has openly refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He was unable to compete in the US Open earlier this year.
Even if Kyrgios doesn't get his wish at Indian Wells, he and Djokovic could team up for a formidable doubles duo sometime in 2023.