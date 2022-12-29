Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement

NEW YORK, USA, August 31: Nick Kyrgios of Australia during his match against Benjamin Bonzi of France on Louis Armstrong Stadium in the Men's Singles second round one match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 31st 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend.

On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States.

Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for a partnership with another Instagram post on Thursday.

"New doubles this year…. Loading……@djokernole you ready??!!" he wrote. Djokovic responded with multiple flexing emojis.

Fans are intrigued by the possible pairing,

"This is like the Monstars of Tennis," one fan wrote.

"Still can't process this," another fan said.

"This would be the show of the year," a fan declared.

"Thanks I hate it," a less enthusiastic fan responded.

Once foes, Djokovic and Kyrgios now have a self-described "bromance." They showed mutual admiration after the Serbian star defeated Kyrgios in the 2022 Wimbledon final to win his 21st major title.

California hosts the Indian Wells in March, but it's unclear if Djokovic will be able to enter the country as a non-U.S. citizen who has openly refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. He was unable to compete in the US Open earlier this year.

Even if Kyrgios doesn't get his wish at Indian Wells, he and Djokovic could team up for a formidable doubles duo sometime in 2023.