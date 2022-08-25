Sports World Reacts To Novak Djokovic, US Open News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Bernard Tomic of Australia during day five of the Miami Open Tennis on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

After weeks of speculation, Novak Djokovic confirmed that he will not be able to compete in this year's US Open.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic tweeted Thursday morning. "Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"

Djokovic will not be able to participate in the final Grand Slam tournament of the season due to his vaccination status.

Tennis fans around the world are disappointed by this development. The US Open just isn't the same without Djokovic.

"Ridiculous at this point," Daniel Kaplan responded.

"Makes ZERO sense that he can't play in the US Open," Jimmy Traina said. "If this happened in a more popular sport, it would get covered 24/7."

"So non vaccinated players who are in the USA already can play," Jason Vale tweeted. "You don’t need to be vaccinated to watch, or be a ball person, etc etc but this insanely healthy man who poses zero risk to anyone cannot play at the US Open, can ANYWAY make any of this make any sense at all?!!!"

Djokovic also missed the Australian Open this year because of his vaccination status. He did, however, compete at the French Open and Wimbledon.

The 2022 US Open will take place from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11.