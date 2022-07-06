Sports World Reacts To Rafael Nadal's Epic Win Today

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: Rafael Nadal of Spain thanks the crowd after defeating Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their Men's Singles Quarter-Finals match on day nine of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2018 in London, England. Nadal won the match 5-7, 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6 in 4hr 47min. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal will not be denied. Despite dealing with an injury this Wednesday at Wimbledon, he managed to mount a comeback against Taylor Fritz and punch his ticket to the semifinals.

After dropping the opening set 6-3, there were legit concerns that Nadal wasn't going to be able to finish the match. And yet, he managed to fight back and win the second set 5-7.

Despite winning the second set tie-break, Nadal wasn't able to go on cruise control for the rest of the match. He had to win the fourth and fifth sets just to reach the semifinals.

To the surprise of no one, the tennis world is praising Nadal's toughness and resiliency this Wednesday.

"Absolutely incredible match," one fan said. "Kind of mentality toughness. He didn't look good physically, abdominal problem, medical time out, trailing by 2 set to 1 but comes back to win."

"What an epic quarterfinal match," another fan wrote. "To win in 5 sets with an injury -- unbelievable! Outstanding!"

Nadal has already won the first two legs of the Grand Slam this season. He's now just two wins away from winning the third major tournament.

We'll see if Nadal can keep his Grand Slam winning streak alive on Friday when he faces Nick Kyrgios.