Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Big Win Tonight

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 28: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates in her Women's Singles Final match against Venus Williams of the United States on day 13 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 28, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams turned back the clock Wednesday night with a remarkable U.S. Open victory.

An underdog in her second-round matchup, Williams extended her singles career by defeating No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in three sets. In front of a raucous New York crowd, the 40-year-old recorded 11 aces in a vintage performance.

"This is what I do best," Williams said in the post-match interview, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press. "I love a challenge and I’m rising to the challenge."

NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Chris Paul both bowed down to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

The entire sports world is amazed by what they're witnessing.

Williams got eliminated from Wimbledon's first round in July and last year. This is the farthest she's advanced in a major tournament since making the fourth round of the 2021 French Open.

Fans are eager to see if she can continue a storybook run in Queens. Williams will face Ajla Tomljanovi, the No. 46-ranked player seeking her first singles title, in the third round.