Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams Decision News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Serena Williams of the United States is introduced prior to her Women's Singles Third Round match against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) Al Bello/Getty Images

For the past few months, Serena Williams has talked about "evolving away from tennis." That led many to believe the 2022 US Open would be her final shot at another Grand Slam title.

Well, it turns out Williams is not ready to slam the door shut on tennis.

While speaking at a TechCrunch conference in California last week, Williams said, "I am not retired." She then said the chances of her returning the court are "very high."

There's no guarantee Williams will compete in another major event again. The fact that she's even considering it though is enough to get the sports world talking.

"My prayers have been answered," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "So that whole production was just to inject some energy into the US Open?"

"She’s pulling a Brady lol," a third fan said.

Williams defeated Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the US Open.

Only time will tell if Williams returns for another shot at a 23rd Grand Slam title.