Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Monday U.S. Open Performance

Serena Williams isn't finished just yet.

On Monday night, Williams advanced past her first-round U.S. Open matchup. The 40-year-old superstar defeated Danka Kovinić in straight sets at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A packed house in New York was firmly in the corner of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who recently announced her intentions of concluding her tennis career.

Viewers were left in awe of the legend and hope to see one more prolonged run before she retires.

A fellow G.O.A.T candidate, LeBron James, also cheered on Williams.

Williams overcame six double faults to win 76 percent of her first serves. She also tallied nine aces to defeat Kovinić 6-3 in both sets.

Following her victory, Williams will next face No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round. As noted by ESPN Stats & Info, she's had plenty of success overcoming difficult opponents on the grand stage.

This time, however, Williams will embody the unaccustomed role of an underdog.

Williams, who hasn't won a Grand Slam title since 2017, took the first step toward accomplishing a storybook ending. She'll take the court againstWednesday.