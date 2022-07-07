Sports World Reacts To The Rafael Nadal Injury News

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts in the Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match against Taylor Fritz of The United States during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

If Rafael Nadal is going to compete against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of Wimbledon, his pain tolerance will need to be at an all-time high.

It was reported on Thursday morning that Nadal's medical tests showed a "seven-millimeter tear" in his abdomen.

Nadal was clearly in pain throughout his match against Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. And yet, he managed to come out on top in a fifth set tie-break.

With Nadal's semifinal match roughly 24 hours later, tennis fans are starting to wonder if he'll be able to give it a go on Friday.

At the very least, Nadal's victory over Fritz just proves how tough he is.

In the event Nadal can't compete on Friday, Kyrgios will be in the driver's seat to win his first-ever Grand Slam title.

Nadal was seen practicing on Court No. 5 this Thursday. He took a few abbreviated serves before walking off.

Considering his history, Nadal will probably give it a shot against Kyrgios this Friday. Whether or not he'll be able to play a full match is a different story.

Nadal has already won the Australian Open and French Open this season. We'll find out on Friday if he can keep his Wimbledon hopes alive.