Sports World Reacts To Tuesday’s Novak Djokovic News

On Tuesday morning, Novak Djokovic had a significant update on his status for this month’s Australian open. Despite the tournament’s rules regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, the No. 1 player in the world will be allowed to compete.

Djokovic announced on social media that he has received a medical exemption for the Australian Open.

“Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet,” Djokovic wrote. “I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022!”

The responses to this news are all over the place. Some fans are applauding Djokovic. Others, meanwhile, are criticizing him.

“Great to see Novak Djokovic will play in the Australian Open following an exemption permission,” one fan said. “It’s tennis players who will get us through this pandemic.”

“There’s Rafa who apologizes to people for not being able to sign autograph due to their and his safety and COVID protocols and then there’s Novak Djokovic who mocks all the Australian by adding ‘medical exemption’ in his post,” another fan said.

“Novak Djokovic is about to find out what it’s like to be despised by all of Australia,” Karen Sweeney of the Australian Associated Press said. “We’re all nice and laid back until we’re not.”

Djokovic was previously unsure if he’d compete at the Australian Open due to his vaccination status.

Now that he’s eligible to compete, Djokovic will have the chance to win his 21st major at an event that he has dominated for over a decade.