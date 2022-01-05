Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Novak Djokovic News

Barring the unforeseen, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will not be defending his Australian Open title this year following the latest turn of events.

On Wednesday, Djokovic was denied entry into Australia due in part to backlash over his vaccine mandate exemption. But there have also been reports that Djokovic’s denial was the result of a mix-up in his visa application.

Whatever the reason may be, the Australian Open will now in all likelihood be without the nine-time winner and three-time defending champion. And if his vaccination status is at issue, it could lead to conflicts in attending the French Open, Wimbledon or the U.S. Open.

As you can imagine, there is a lot of debate in the sports world over this situation with Novak Djokovic. While some have expressed anger using some of the most common arguments, others are having a little fun with it:

Leaked footage of Djokovic’s border control interview pic.twitter.com/tNL9yh2WdK — David Kane (@DKTNNS) January 5, 2022

Djokovic getting deported would be THE funniest thing to ever happen in the History of tennis — Aaron #24InParis (@DjokovicOUT) January 5, 2022

the immigration desk officer allotted for djokovic. pic.twitter.com/h1mleA7rL5 — ً (@ashishjena94) January 5, 2022

JUST IN: Novak Djokovic, the number one tennis player in the world, has been denied entry into Australia because he is unvaccinated. Roger Federer would not have made this mistake, just saying. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) January 5, 2022

Novak Djokovic has been the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world since February 2020 – nearly two years now.

Last year Djokovic claimed victory in three of the four Grand Slam events. But at the 2021 U.S. Open, he was stunned in the Final by Daniil Medvedev.

By the looks of things, Djokovic won’t be winning a full Grand Slam in 2022 either.

The next question is: Will Djokovic be allowed to compete at the other Grand Slam events given the rise in COVID-19 cases?