Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Novak Djokovic News

A closeup of Novak Djokovic celebrating his victory.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Bernard Tomic of Australia during day five of the Miami Open Tennis on March 22, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Barring the unforeseen, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will not be defending his Australian Open title this year following the latest turn of events.

On Wednesday, Djokovic was denied entry into Australia due in part to backlash over his vaccine mandate exemption. But there have also been reports that Djokovic’s denial was the result of a mix-up in his visa application.

Whatever the reason may be, the Australian Open will now in all likelihood be without the nine-time winner and three-time defending champion. And if his vaccination status is at issue, it could lead to conflicts in attending the French Open, Wimbledon or the U.S. Open.

As you can imagine, there is a lot of debate in the sports world over this situation with Novak Djokovic. While some have expressed anger using some of the most common arguments, others are having a little fun with it:

Novak Djokovic has been the No. 1 ranked tennis player in the world since February 2020 – nearly two years now.

Last year Djokovic claimed victory in three of the four Grand Slam events. But at the 2021 U.S. Open, he was stunned in the Final by Daniil Medvedev.

By the looks of things, Djokovic won’t be winning a full Grand Slam in 2022 either.

The next question is: Will Djokovic be allowed to compete at the other Grand Slam events given the rise in COVID-19 cases?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.