Taylor Fritz Responds To Fans Who Wanted Him To Take Rafael Nadal’s Wimbledon Spot

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Rafael Nadal of Spain greets Taylor Fritz of The United States after their Men's Singles Quarter Finals Match during day ten of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images) Shi Tang/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Rafael Nadal defeated Taylor Fritz in a five-set thriller. One day later, he withdrew from the Wimbledon semifinals because of a tear in his abdomen.

Nadal's announcement sparked a debate as to whether or not Fritz should be allowed to take his place.

Of course, that wasn't the case. Nick Kyrgios ultimately received a walkover to reach his first Grand Slam final.

Besides, Fritz wouldn't want to be handed an opportunity like this after a loss. He explained why on Instagram.

"Nah, not looking for handouts, if I couldn’t beat him then I don’t deserve to be in semis… simple as that," Fritz wrote.

Fritz, 24, had a great run at Wimbledon this year. He just ran out of gas in the fifth set tie-break.

After the crushing loss to Nadal, Fritz revealed just how heartbroken he was.

“After the match was over, I wanted to cry,” Fritz said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’ve never felt like that ever after a loss. I’ve never felt like I could cry after a loss. Just that’s telling enough to know that this one hurt more than any other one’s hurt before.”

Hopefully, Fritz will bounce back from this loss and make some noise during the hard-court season.