Look: Tearful Moment Between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Went Viral

TOPSHOT - Switzerland's Roger Federer (L) sheds a tear after playing his final match, a doubles with Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) of Team Europe against USA's Jack Sock and USA's Frances Tiafoe of Team World in the 2022 Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London, early on September 24, 2022. - Roger Federer brings the curtain down on his spectacular career in a "super special" match alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on Friday. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Roger Federer competed in the final match of his professional career on Friday night, teaming up with Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in this year's Laver Cup. They faced Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World.

Federer and Nadal were unable to take down Sock and Tiafoe, but to be honest, the score didn't really matter. The only thing that mattered was that Federer received a proper sendoff from the crowd and his peers.

The Laver Cup had a nice setup for Federer's final match. Although he was in the O2 Arena with several other stars, the spotlight was mostly on him - and rightfully so.

With that said, the camera crew at this year's Laver Cup caught an emotional moment between Federer and Nadal. They shed a few tears once it sunk in that the former's career is officially over.

The video of Federer and Nadal crying is going viral on social media.

Federer did his best to put a positive spin on his final match.

"It's been a wonderful day. I told the guys I'm happy; I'm not sad," Federer said. "I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time."

Nadal, meanwhile, admit that Federer's retirement will have a huge impact on him.

"When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving, too," Nadal said, via ESPN.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, will always be remembered as one of the greatest to ever do it. Nothing will change that.