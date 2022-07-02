Tennis Fans Furious Over TV Coverage Of Nick Kyrgios-Stefanos Tsitsipas Match

This Saturday's match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas featured plenty of outbursts and jaw-dropping serves. That being said, sports fans didn't get a live shot of the post-match handshake.

After Kyrgios took down Tsitsipas in a fourth set tie-break, the TV cameras cut away from their encounter at the net.

Considering there's some history between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas, fans wanted to see if they'd actually have a friendly handshake following their match. Unfortunately, they had to settle for a replay a few minutes after it already happened.

It's safe to say the sports world wasn't pleased with that aspect of ABC's coverage.

"The director that cut away from the Kyrgios - Tsitsipas handshake should be disciplined," one person tweeted.

"Terrible BBC coverage, cutting away to the crowd and completely missing Kyrgios and Tsitsipas coming to the net at the end of the match for a handshake," another wrote.

For those curious, Kyrgios and Tsitsipas did in fact shake hands.

Kyrgios will face Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 on Monday.

As for Tsitsipas, he'll have to regroup and get himself ready for the U.S. Open later this year.