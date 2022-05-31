Tennis Fans Not Happy With Nadal vs. Djokovic Broadcasting News

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Novak Djokovic of Serbia shakes hands at the net after his straight sets victory against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's singles semi final match on day seven of the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will face off this afternoon for the 59th time ever.

Unfortunately for fans, it will be tough to watch their French Open quarterfinal match. It is only being televised on the Tennis Channel, which is available to 61 million people, according to the Washington Post.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the men's and women's semifinals from Roland Garros, but can only show a limited number of midweek matches.

If you're trying to watch Nadal-Djokovic Round 59 and don't have the Tennis Channel, better go hunting for an illegal stream.

Djokovic, 35, holds a slim 30-28 all-time advantage against Nadal, including a win in last year's French Open semifinals. The top-ranked player in the world and defending French Open champion, Djokovic reached the quarterfinals by taking down Diego Schwartzman in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, outlasted 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets to earn another matchup with Djokovic.

The two are set to get their quarterfinal match underway in about a half hour.