Andy Murray Forced To Withdraw: Tennis World Reacts

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 03: Andy Murray of Great Britain serves in his second round match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during day six of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 03, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On Thursday, it was announced that Andy Murray has withdrawn from his match against Novak Djokovic. They were set to face off in the round of 16 at the Madrid Open.

Murray has withdrawn from Thursday's match due to an illness.

"Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness," the Madrid Open said in a statement on Twitter.

As you'd expect, tennis fans were devastated by this news. They wanted to see Murray and Djokovic square off with a trip to the quarterfinals at stake.

"Andy has the worst luck," one fan tweeted.



"So disappointing, think we were all looking forward to this match," another fan wrote.

Although this isn't the result that Murray wanted, tennis fans are optimistic the former Wimbledon champion is returning to his old form.

Murray defeated Dominic Thiem and No. 14 Denis Shapovalov in his first two matches at the Madrid Open.

It would've been nice to see how Murray fared against Djokovic. Hopefully, a rematch comes to fruition at some point later this year.