Tennis Star Andy Murray Reacts To U.S. Guns Issue

Last week, a senseless shooting claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers from Robb Elementary School. This has led to countless discussions about gun culture in America.

During a recent interview, tennis star Andy Murray shared his thoughts on this subject. Back in 1996, he was a student at Dunblane Primary School in Scotland when a gunman killed 16 children and a teacher.

As you'd expect, Murray is understandably frustrated by the recent uptick in mass shootings.

"I think there's been over 200 mass shootings in America this year and nothing changes," Murray told Laura Scott of BBC Sport. "I can't understand that."

Whether or not changes will be made to the United States' gun laws is unclear at this time. Nonetheless, Murray firmly believes some type of changes need to be made though.

"My feeling is that surely at some stage you do something different," he added. "You can't keep approaching the problem by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. I don't see how that solves it. But I could be wrong. Let's maybe try something different and see if you get a different outcome."

Murray continued: "I don't get it - just, yeah, it's really, really upsetting and I hope they make some changes."

