Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Nick Kyrgios of Australia walks with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after winning his Men's Doubles Final match with Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia against Matthew Ebden of Australia and Max Purcell of Australia during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has made plenty of headlines for his excellent play at Wimbledon. However, the latest headline isn't exactly a positive development.

Kyrgios will appear in an Australian court next month because of an assault charge. His ex-girlfriend, Chiara Passari, alleges he grabbed her.

If convicted, Kyrgios could face up to two years in prison.

Kyrgios and his lawyer, Jason Moffett, are both aware of the seriousness of the issue.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously," Moffett told Australia's Canberra Times, via ESPN.com.

He added, "While Mr. Kyrgios is committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear, taking the matter seriously does not warrant any misreading of the process Mr. Kyrgios is required to follow.

This could prove to be a major distraction for Kyrgios, who's still competing at Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old takes on Chile's Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals this Wednesday.