Tennis Star Was 'Petrified' By False Active Shooter Situation

Tennis star Naomi Osaka admitted to being "petrified" during the reported active shooter situation at the Barclays Center on Saturday, which turned out to be a false alarm.

Osaka was in attendance at last night's boxing match in Brooklyn between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero when a "sound disturbance" sent spectators running for cover.

"I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so f-----g petrified man," Osaka said on Twitter.

"I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok."

Fortunately, subsequent investigation determined that whatever the disturbance was, it was not gunfire.

"After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired," the NYPD's 78th precinct said in a tweet this morning.

Even though no shots were fired, 10 people suffered minor injuries in the chaos and were sent to local hospitals, according to CNN.

But given the recent tragic events in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, this is a fortunate outcome.