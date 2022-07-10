Tennis World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios Melting Down At Wimbledon

ROME, ITALY - MAY 14: Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their first round match during day three of the International BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico on May 14, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios started the Wimbledon men's final by winning the first set over Novak Djokovic. However, he quickly became unglued.

Seeking his first career Grand Slam victory, Kyrgios dropped the ensuing two sets Sunday while losing his composure at All England Club. The 27-year-old frequently argued with the umpire and called for the removal of a fan who "looks like she's had 700 drinks."

Onlookers didn't know what to make of Kyrgios wearing his frustrations on his sleeve throughout the biggest match of his career.

His emotions could cost him on the grand stage.

As others noted, Kyrgios has cursed in front of British royalty throughout the morning. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the young Prince George are attending the championship clash.

Kyrgios will have to quickly get back on track for any hope of upsetting Djokovic. Chasing his seventh Wimbledon crown and fourth in the last five years, the stoic 35-year-old has provided a sharp contrast in demeanor during Sunday's matchup.

The action continues on ESPN.