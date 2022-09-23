Tennis World Reacts To Roger Federer's Last Match

Team Europe's Roger Federer on day one of the Laver Cup at the O2 Arena, London. Picture date: Friday September 23, 2022. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images) John Walton - PA Images/Getty Images

Roger Federer announced earlier this month that he'd retire following this year's Laver Cup. With that said, the time has unfortunately come for fans to say farewell to the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Federer is currently competing alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in a doubles match. They're facing Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World.

A few hours before his final match, Federer posted a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"I’ve done this thousands of times, but this one feels different," Federer wrote. "Thank you to everybody who’s coming tonight."

Unsurprisingly, tennis fans are getting emotional over this post and Federer's final match.

No matter what happens this Friday at the O2 Arena, Federer will go down as one of the most influential athletes ever. He has inspired some of the young stars we're seeing dominate tennis today.

All that's left for Federer to do is go out on top as a winner.

Fans can watch Federer's final match on the Tennis Channel. This match is also available on the Tennis Channel App and fuboTV.