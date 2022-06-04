Tennis World Reacts To Serena Williams, Wimbledon News

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Serena Williams of the United States serves during her second round match against Eugene Bouchard of Canada during day four of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. ( (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

As of now, Serena Williams is not expected to compete at Wimbledon this June.

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for the Grand Slam tournament at the All England Club was released. Williams was not on the list.

In 2021, Williams suffered a leg injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first set of their first-round matchup at Wimbledon. Tennis fans haven't seen her in competition since.

Considering Williams has been out for an extended period of time, the tennis world is starting to speculate if her career is over.

"Serena should call it a wrap, she doesn't need to prove anyone," a fan wrote on Twitter. "She has achieved a lot, what you can achieve and I don't think she'll get that 24 again."

"She retired and didn't tell y'all," another fan said.

While there are countless fans who want to see Williams back in action, not many people expected her to compete at this year's event.

"Don't know what everyone was expecting," one fan tweeted.

Williams could request a wild-card invitation for Wimbledon, but there's no indication at this time that she'll do that.

Over the course of her legendary career, Williams has won at Wimbledon a whopping six times.