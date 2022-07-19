Throwback: Caroline Wozniacki's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during pre-tournament player media conference ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Chaz Niell/Getty Images) Chaz Niell/Getty Images

A handful of notable athletes have made appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years, including former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

Wozniacki finished her career with 30 singles titles. Her greatest moment came in 2018 when she defeated Simona Halep to win the Australian Open.

Just two years before Wozniacki claimed her first Grand Slam title, she participated in the "Body Paint" series for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Wozniacki's epic shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in 2016. She was photographed in in Petit St. Vincent.

You can get a behind-the-scenes look at Wozniacki's "Body Paint" shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.

Wozniacki also appeared in the 2015 and 2017 issues for SI Swim.

Although Wozniacki's playing career is over, she joined ESPN as a color commentator for its tennis coverage.

You can view all of Wozniacki's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.