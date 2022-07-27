Throwback: Genie Bouchard Top Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had featured a plethora of athletes over the past decade and beyond.

However, few have produced an iconic shoot like tennis player Genie Bouchard. She burst onto the tennis scene 2014, making her way to the finals at Wimbledon.

It took her a few years, but Bouchard eventually turned her on-court success into a successful modeling career as well. Three years after nearly winning a grand slam, she was featured in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

She didn't do so alone, either. She teamed up with tennis legend Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki for the shoot in 2017.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared this behind-the-scenes look of Bouchard's rookie photoshoot:

Bouchard also came back for the 2018 issue as well.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Twitter account has featured the tennis standout on several occasions.

You can view of all Bouchard's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.