U.S. Open Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios Outburst

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Karen Khachanov during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been hit with a big fine for his outburst in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 U.S. Open on Tuesday night.

Kyrgios, who's known for his emotional style of play, smashed some rackets during his quarterfinal round loss on Tuesday evening.

The Australian tennis star did not handle the loss well.

Wednesday night, the U.S. Open announced the fine decision for Kyrgios.

Kyrgios' fine for his quarterfinal round outburst was the biggest of the tournament by far.

Kyrgios will get close to $500,000 in prize money, so he can probably handle the fines.

The U.S. Open continues this weekend.