Venus Williams Asked If She'll Retire After U.S. Open Loss

Venus Williams' comeback fell short this Tuesday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium, dropping her first-round matchup against Alison Van Uytvanck.

After losing the first set 6-1, Williams forced a tiebreak in the second set. However, she was unable to overpower the talented right-hander from Belgium.

Following the loss, Williams spoke to the media about her performance. When asked if she's retiring, she chose to dodge the question.

"Just focused on the doubles," Williams told reporters.

On Thursday, Venus will team up with Serena in doubles. She revealed that it was her sister's idea to participate in doubles at the 2022 US Open.

"It was Serena's idea," Venus said. "She's the boss. I'll do whatever she tells me to do."

Venus and Serena will take on Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic in the opening round.

This will be a busy week for Serena, who'll face No. 2 ranked Anett Kontaveit in a singles match this Wednesday night.