Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Venus Williams of the United States playing with partner Jamie Murray of Great Britain against Alicja Rosolska of Poland & Michael Venus of New Zealand in their first round mixed doubles match during Day Five of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) Robert Prange/Getty Images

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament.

On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match.

Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about her experience at this year's Wimbledon.

During Williams' press conference, a reporter asked, "Are you here for the experience or are you going to go all the way?"

This reporter's question led to a mic-drop moment from Williams, who responded, "Are you going to write a good article or just a halfway decent one?"

All jokes aside, it's great to see Williams back in action.

As for why Williams decided to compete in the mixed doubles, it turns out she was inspired by just being at the All England Club.

"I had no plan to play. I saw the grass and I got excited," Williams said, via CNN. "I was at the French Open, it's a beautiful event, but my heart didn't beat the same way. Not that I could play but ... I had no plans. That's why I was asking (Murray) last minute."

Williams and Murray will face Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara in the Round of 16. This match will most likely take place on Sunday.